BRUSSELS Dec 10 The European Union is taking Germany to court for failing to stop automaker Daimler using a banned, climate-harming coolant in the air conditioners of its Mercedes cars.

The European Commission's move on Thursday sets the EU executive against its biggest member state and Germany's powerful manufacturing lobby, three months after Berlin and Brussels were discomfited by revelations by U.S. regulators that Volkswagen had cheated on vehicle emissions tests.

It is a new stage in a long-running row in which Germany's critics have accused it of shielding its export manufacturers from EU environmental rules and comes as governments from around the world are trying to reach a climate-change deal in Paris.

The EU executive said it was pursuing the German government at the European Court of Justice for failing to enforce an EU law under which cars approved by national standards agencies for production since 2011 cannot use fluorinated greenhouse gases with a global warming potential above a mark set at 150.

Daimler, however, has continued to fill air conditioning units in Mercedes cars with the prohibited R-134a refrigerant, though it said in October it would change that next year.

"The Commission alleges that Germany has infringed EU law by allowing the car manufacturer Daimler AG to place automobile vehicles on the EU market that were not in conformity with the MAC Directive, and failing to take remedial action," it said, referred to the law on mobile air-conditioning (MAC).

The Commission said Daimler said that it did not use the gas that is now approved because of safety concerns. But no other car manufacturer shared Daimler's concerns. Its position was also rejected by Germany's Federal Motor Transport Authority (BKA) and the Joint Research Centre of the European Commission.

"Despite contacts between the Commission and the German authorities in the context of the infringement procedure, Germany has not taken any further steps against the issuing of the type-approval of non-compliant motor vehicles and has not taken appropriate remedial action on the manufacturer," it said.

"In referring Germany to the Court of Justice, the Commission aims to ensure that the climate objectives of the MAC Directive are fulfilled and that EU law is uniformly applied throughout the EU so as to ensure fair competitive conditions for all economic operators," the statement said.

Daimler said on Oct. 20 that it would start using the approved car coolant R1234yf and phase in carbon dioxide as a refrigerant in some models starting next year.

The Court of Justice has the power to order governments to take action to conform to EU law and can levy fines as penalties. Cases typically take a year or more to be heard. (Editing by Alastair Macdonald)