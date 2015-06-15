BERLIN, June 15 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her government is examining further support to encourage the uptake of electric cars and hopes to make a decision by the end of the year.

"Germany will have no choice but to offer further support (for electric cars) although we've already done some things," Merkel told an electro mobility conference on Monday in Berlin.

Without further state aid, such as subsidies or regulation for company cars, Germany is expected to fall short of its goal to put one million electric cars on the road by 2020. (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Andreas Cremer; Editing by Michael Nienaber)