FRANKFURT Nov 15 German motorway service station operator Tank & Rast, which is playing a key role in creating more charging points for electric cars, is open to working with interested parties on developing the network further.

German tabloid Bild reported earlier on Tuesday that carmakers were in talks with Tank & Rast about setting up a nationwide network of charging stations in Germany, citing industry sources.

Tank & Rast, and car companies Volkswagen and Daimler all declined to comment directly on the Bild report.

A spokesman for Tank & Rast said the group was in "regular talks with interested parties" about how it could support future developments in transport.

"However, there are currently no agreements that go beyond the existing programme with regard to e-mobility," he added, referring to electric cars.

Under a deal with the government, Tank & Rast, owned by a consortium led by insurer Allianz, will equip its roughly 400 service stations along German motorways with fast charging stations by the end of 2017.

As many as 7,100 fast charging points are needed by 2020, according to the National Electric Mobility Platform, an advisory body which includes executives from the car, engineering and utility industries.

This compares with 230 charging points currently, based on figures from German utility association BDEW.

Germany, the biggest car market in Europe, has launched a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) support scheme for electric cars, including 300 million for charging stations, hoping this will get more customers to overcome their misgivings and buy such vehicles.

The short distances which electric cars can cover without being recharged and a lack of charging stations are the biggest obstacles to winning over drivers.

Fast charging stations are able to reload car batteries within about 30 minutes, rather than up to eight hours that can be needed at older charging points. ($1 = 0.9296 euros) (Additional reporting by Jan Schwartz and Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Tina Bellon and Keith Weir)