UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Jan 4 German new passenger car registrations reached a seven-year high of 3.35 million in 2016 thanks to low fuel prices and interest rates, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
New registrations rose 3.7 percent in December and 4.5 percent over the full year.
That compares with a 5.1 percent 2016 increase in France and a 15.8 percent rise in Italy.
The German Federal Motor Transport Authority is due to publish official figures later on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources