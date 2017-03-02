BERLIN, March 2 German passenger-car registrations fell 2.6 percent in February, with the share of diesel-engine models down by double-digit percentages, the country's motor vehicle authority KBA said.

Diesel models' share of new car registrations in Europe's biggest auto market plunged 10.5 percent last month to 43.4 percent, the KBA said on Thursday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)