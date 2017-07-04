UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN, July 4 German new car sales declined 3 percent last month to 327,800 vehicles, auto industry association VDA said on Tuesday, citing two fewer selling days.
Year-to-date registrations in Europe's largest auto market were still up 3 percent on year-earlier levels at 1.79 million vehicles, VDA said, confirming a Reuters story.
The industry association said it expected German domestic car production and exports to fall 2 percent each this year to 5.6 million and 4.3 million autos respectively.
Carmakers are watching with concern the falling market share of Euro-6 diesel vehicles and the rising share of fuel-powered vehicles which emit higher levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, said VDA which represents suppliers and carmakers including Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW .
With German national elections less than three months away, the country's auto industry is expected to contribute towards a plan to cut pollution from diesel engines to help improve air quality and restore trust that was pared down by VW's 2015 emissions scandal. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources