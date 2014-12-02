HAMBURG Dec 2 Sales of new cars in Germany, Europe's largest auto market, fell between 1 percent and 2 percent in November, an industry source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Deliveries in the January-to-November period were up between 2 percent and 2.5 percent, the source said, declining to be named because official sales data has not been published yet.

By comparison, German car registrations rose 3.7 percent in October. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ludwig Burger)