FRANKFURT, Sept 2 Germany's new car market, Europe's largest, surged 18.3 percent in August to 237,500 vehicles, a rate nearly twice as high as that posted in the months before, according to data provided by the German auto importers' association VDIK.

Thanks to the strong growth, the year-to-date increase expanded to 11.2 percent through August from a 10.4 percent rate a month earlier, it added, citing preliminary data from the German motor vehicle authority KBA.

The market bounce comes after 2010's record low volume of 2.92 million vehicles, the first year after the government subsidised new car sales with 5 billion euros ($7.1 billion) in a "cash for clunkers" scheme that ended in September 2009.

"Sentiment in the car market remains positive despite a slight cooling off," VDIK President Volker Lange said in a statement.

"In view of the propensity of Germans to buy and the many attractive models that will be presented at the Frankfurt auto show, I expect this year's positive trend will continue, albeit at a slightly softer level."

VDIK's members include Peugeot , Renault and Fiat . ($1 = 0.702 Euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by David Holmes)