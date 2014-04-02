* New registrations rise, mirroring EU trend

* German car production up 10 pct, exports up 7 pct (Adds data from industry association VDA to include export statistics)

FRANKFURT, April 2 New car registrations in Germany rose 5 percent to 296,400 in March, with production up 10 percent thanks to rising exports, German automobile industry association VDA said on Wednesday.

"The mood in the European Union has brightened, something which gives a positive impulse to sales," VDA president Matthias Wissmann said in a statement.

German statistics mirror a trend of rebounding demand in France, Spain and Italy, which all saw a rise in sales last month, according to data published this week.

In Germany, all the domestic brands made gains apart from Porsche and Smart, the Federal Motor Transport Authority KBA said on Wednesday.

Luxury vehicle registrations rose 34.3 percent and sport utility vehicles 26.3 percent. The biggest gainers, however, were electric vehicles, with 823 registrations amounting to a 331 percent rise year on year, KBA said.

Porsche registrations fell 13.5 percent, while Smart sales were down 16 percent.

Overall, March vehicle registrations, including trucks, were up 6.6 percent, KBA said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan and David Goodman)