(KBA corrects statement to say 3.8 percentage points, not 10.5 percent, paragraph 2)

BERLIN, March 2 German passenger-car registrations fell 2.6 percent in February, the country's motor vehicle authority KBA said.

Diesel models' share of new car registrations in Europe's biggest auto market plunged 3.8 percentage points last month to 43.4 percent, the KBA said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)