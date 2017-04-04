UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN, April 4 Sales of new passenger cars in Germany jumped about 11 percent in March, helped by two extra selling days, an industry source told Reuters on Tuesday.
New passenger-car registrations in Europe's largest auto market increased to around 360,000 vehicles last month, the source said, with first-quarter sales rising about 6 to 7 percent to around 845,000 vehicles.
Official German car sales data is expected to be published by Germany's VDA auto industry association later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources