FRANKFURT Aug 2 Germany's new car market declined by nearly 5 percent in July, according to preliminary official data cited on Thursday by German import car brand association VDIK.

The association said new car registrations fell to around 248,000 in July, bringing the cumulative total over the first seven months to over 1.88 million new cars registered -- roughly flat over last year's period.

"Current new orders and order backlogs continue to remain below the level of last year," said VDIK President Volker Lange in a statement.

"The car market can only become more stable, if we come closer to a solution for the financial crisis in Europe and the confidence of the public in their government and economy strengthens," he added.

Three in every 10 new vehicles in Germany, including luxury BMWs, are sold not to customers, but to carmakers and their dealers - a type of automotive industry pump priming known as "self-registration".

Germany is Europe's largest, most lucrative car market. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)