UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Nov 2 German new car sales fell around 5 percent in October compared with the same month a year earlier because there were two fewer selling days, an industry source told Reuters.
Registrations of new passenger cars in Europe's largest auto market still showed an increase of around 4.5 to 5 percent in the January-to-October period to around 2.8 million vehicles, the source said on Wednesday.
Adjusted for the effect of fewer selling days, registrations actually rose by around 5 percent last month, the source said.
Germany's KBA motor vehicle authority is expected to release official sales data for October later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources