BERLIN May 3 German new car sales fell about 8 percent in April to around 290,000 autos on three fewer selling days, an industry source said on Wednesday.

Four-month registrations in Europe's biggest auto market were still up about 2.5 percent at around 1.13 million vehicles, the source said, declining to be named because official data has not yet been published.

Germany's VDA auto industry association is expected to publish official deliveries data later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)