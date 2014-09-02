FRANKFURT, Sept 2 Sales of new cars in Germany, Europe's biggest auto market, declined about 0.5 percent in August, an industry source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Germany's main VDA auto industry association and the KBA Department of Motor Vehicles are due to publish August sales data later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Alexander Ratz and Victoria Bryan)