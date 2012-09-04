UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, Sept 4 Germany's new car market declined by 4.7 percent in August, according to preliminary data cited on Tuesday by German import car brand association VDIK.
The association said new car registrations fell to around 226,500 in August, bringing the cumulative total over the first eight months of the year to 2.1 million, 0.6 percent below last year's period. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources