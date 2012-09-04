FRANKFURT, Sept 4 Germany's new car market declined by 4.7 percent in August, according to preliminary data cited on Tuesday by German import car brand association VDIK.

The association said new car registrations fell to around 226,500 in August, bringing the cumulative total over the first eight months of the year to 2.1 million, 0.6 percent below last year's period. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)