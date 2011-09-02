MOVES-JPMorgan, SocGen, BNP Paribas, UniCredit
Feb 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HAMBURG, Sept 2 German new car registrations increased in August at a rate slightly higher than the 9.9 percent growth recorded in July, an industry source told Reuters on Friday.
"New registrations rose last month stronger than expected," the person said, adding the increase was "a bit higher" than in July.
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz)
Feb 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Feb 7 U.S. President Donald Trump cast his travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries as a key element of national security, hours before a federal appeals court is set to consider his most divisive action since taking office last month.
BRUSSELS, Feb 7 European Union institutions moved a step closer on Tuesday to letting consumers access their online subscriptions for services like Netflix or Sky when they travel across the bloc.