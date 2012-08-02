FRANKFURT Aug 2 Germany's new car market
declined by nearly 5 percent in July, according to preliminary
official data cited on Thursday by German import car brand
association VDIK.
The association said new car registrations fell to roughly
248,000 in July, bringing the cumulative total over the first
seven months to 1.88 million new cars registered.
Three in every 10 new vehicles in Germany, including luxury
BMWs, are sold not to customers, but to carmakers and
their dealers - a type of automotive industry pump priming known
as "self-registration".
