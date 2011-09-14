BRIEF-Tower requests for trading halt
BERLIN, Sept 14 Germany is set to name finance and accounting expert Elke Koenig head of financial regulator Bafin, two sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.
Koenig, 57, is currently a board member of the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), helping to hammer out changes to company reporting standards in the wake of the financial crisis. The IASB sets standards for listed companies in 120 countries around the world.
Previously, she had spent nearly 20 years in finance and held top positions in the reinsurance industry, first at the world's biggest reinsurer, Munich Re (MUVGn.DE), and later at No. 3 player Hannover Re (HNRGn.DE), where she served as Chief Financial Officer from 2002-2009.
Koenig was Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble's favourite to replace current Bafin President Jochen Sanio, who is due to retire, as soon as the European autumn, one of the sources told Reuters. "The appointment is only a formality," the source said.
Bafin oversees insurance, banking and securities markets in Europe's largest economy.
German mass-circulation daily Bild also reported that Koenig would take up the helm at Bafin, citing financial sources.
The Finance Ministry did not have an immediate comment on the report. The IASB declined to comment.
Koenig, who spent 10 years in various positions at accounting firm KPMG before moving to the reinsurance industry, holds an MBA and doctorate in Political Science from the University of Cologne. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Alexander Huebner, writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
