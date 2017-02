BERLIN Dec 14 Germany's cabinet agreed on Wednesday to reactivate its Soffin bank rescue fund, a government source told Reuters.

The resurrection of Soffin, which was set up in 2008 but stopped giving aid at the end of 2010, became more urgent after a sharp fall in the shares of German lender Commerzbank which must try to meet tighter European capital requirements. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski, Writing by Madeline Chambers)