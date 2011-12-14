BERLIN Dec 14 Germany's Soffin bank
rescue fund, planned for next year, will have the power to
intervene earlier than its predecessor, according to a draft law
seen by Reuters on Wednesday, giving it more teeth to help
stabilise financial markets.
Under the resurrected Soffin, which Germany's cabinet agreed
on Wednesday, bank supervisor Bafin will be able to act when the
financial system's stability is in danger, not, as previously,
only when a bank's existence is at risk.
Bafin will be able to send a special envoy into a bank if
that institute fails to present sufficient plans for its capital
ratio, recently raised by the European Banking Authority (EBA).
Banks will also be able to move sovereign debt into a bad
bank under the umbrella of Soffin, not just toxic papers as
under the previous Soffin I, which ran from 2008 until 2010.
The reactivation of Soffin became urgent after a sharp fall
in the shares of German lender Commerzbank which has
to try to meet tighter European capital requirements.
(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski and Annika Breidthardt)