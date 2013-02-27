COLOGNE Feb 27 Three prominent German bankers and a businessman specialising in real estate went on trial on Wednesday in a fraud case involving Germany's once mighty Sal. Oppenheim private bank.

If found guilty, Matthias Graf von Krockow, Christopher von Oppenheim, Friedrich-Carl Janssen and Dieter Pfundt - former senior managers of the once-mighty private bank Sal. Oppenheim - as well as real estate businessman Josef Esch could face up to 10 years in prison.

In the opening session, defence lawyers Klaus Volk and Eberhard Kempf argued that the Regional Court in Cologne, where Judge Sabine Grosbecker is presiding, was not the correct court to hear the case.

The trial has attracted huge publicity as Sal. Oppenheim, a private asset-management firm, had counted some of Germany's most wealthy elite among its clients since 1789.

The case concerns three property deals, including one in which prosecutors say the bank paid too high a price for a property and then rented it out at a bargain rate to Von Oppenheim's mother.

Sal. Oppenheim eventually was purchased by Deutsche Bank in 2010 for 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion).

($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Writing by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Michael Roddy)