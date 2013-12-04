BERLIN Dec 4 Germany's finance ministry believes a decision on a single resolution mechanism (SRM) for the banking sector is "not yet foreseeable" at next week's Ecofin meeting, a ministry document obtained by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

"The positions on the construction of the SRM and a single restructuring fund still lie far apart," the document stated.

The Ecofin council, the group of 28 European Union (EU) finance ministers that convene monthly, meets on Dec. 10.