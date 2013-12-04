BERLIN Dec 4 Germany's finance ministry
believes a decision on a single resolution mechanism (SRM) for
the banking sector is "not yet foreseeable" at next week's
Ecofin meeting, a ministry document obtained by Reuters showed
on Wednesday.
"The positions on the construction of the SRM and a single
restructuring fund still lie far apart," the document stated.
The Ecofin council, the group of 28 European Union (EU)
finance ministers that convene monthly, meets on Dec. 10.
(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Sarah Marsh;
Editing by Ludwig Burger)