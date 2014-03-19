FRANKFURT, March 19 Germany plans to follow other European countries in allowing banks to deduct interest payments on so-called "CoCo bonds" from their taxes, banking association BDB said.

"It is urgently necessary that German authorities create legal certainty for the additional core capital quickly," BDB head Michael Kemmer said in a statement on Wednesday, adding it expected a decision on the matter soon.

It has so far remained unclear in Germany whether banks would be allowed to deduct interest payments on the relatively expensive CoCos, which can convert into equity if a bank hits trouble, from their taxes as a business expense.

There have also been questions over whether foreign investors in the bonds would continue to be exempted from a deduction of tax at source, and whether the bonds would count as equity capital for tax purposes. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Christoph Steitz)