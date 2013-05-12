BERLIN May 12 Germany's finance minister has
called for a "two-step approach" towards European banking union,
writing that a limited "timber-framed" union, set up without
changing European treaties, would buy time to create a future
"steel-framed" union.
In an opinion piece for the Financial Times, Wolfgang
Schaeuble wrote that today's EU treaties provide a foundation
for the new single banking supervisor but not for a central
resolution authority to restructure or wind up failed banks.
"As the rescue of Cyprus has shown, we need predictability
about when shareholders and creditors - and in what order -
would be called upon to bail in or wind up a bank," he wrote.
In June last year European Union leaders committed to a
banking union but since then deep cracks have emerged in the
visions they have of the scheme, with Germany in particular
raising doubts about its overall feasibility.
While the first step - to create a single bank supervisor
under the ECB - looks set to be in place by mid-2014, a second
pillar, a "resolution" agency and fund to close failed banks, is
in doubt. And there is little prospect that a third leg, a
single deposit guarantee scheme, will ever see the light of day.
"Limited treaty changes would not just provide a safe legal
base for a European resolution authority; they could create a
better separation between supervision and monetary functions in
the ECB," Schaeuble wrote.
"Amending the treaties takes time. Luckily, the alternative
is not between a legally shaky resolution authority now and the
postponement of repair work on the banks."
A two-step approach, he continued, could start with a
resolution mechanism based on a network of national authorities.
"Instead of a single European resolution fund - which the
industry would take many years to fill - such a model would lean
on national funds, which already exist in several member
states," he wrote.
"A banking union of sorts can thus be had without revising
the treaties ... this would be a timber-framed, not a
steel-framed, banking union. But it would serve its purpose and
buy time for the creation of a legal base for our long-term
goal: a truly European and supranational banking union."
Group of Seven finance officials meeting in Britain agreed
on Saturday to redouble efforts to deal with failing banks.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; editing by Andrew Roche)