BERLIN, July 8 Creditors and owners of failing German banks will face losses from as early as 2015, a year before European rules envisaged for the bloc as a whole, the draft of a law seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

The law is part of a package to be presented to Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet on Wednesday. Germany needs to pass the laws to implement Europe's banking union plans.

Once established, the union will mean there is one supervisor for euro zone banks, one set of rules to close or restructure banks in trouble, and one pot of money to pay for everything.

"Germany is taking a pioneering role in implementing the resolution regulation and is creating a tool that will make it possible to unwind large systemically relevant institutes without risking financial stability," the draft law said.

"It will ensure that in the event of a crisis mostly owners and creditors, and not the taxpayer, will contribute to solving the crisis," the text of the draft law states.

To minimise any expense to the euro zone taxpayer, EU policymakers have drawn up a law under which shareholders, creditors and very large depositors will lose money first in a bank failure.

Germany has long pushed for an earlier group-wide introduction of such laws so they are in place in time to be applied to any banks exposed as weak by European Central Bank stress tests this year. That way it will not have to pay for banking failures with taxpayer money.

Introducing a European regime that makes losses for senior bondholders and large savers a permanent feature of the bloc's response to banking crises from 2016 already marks an acceleration by two years from initially envisaged 2018.

Because the European resolution mechanism for restructuring and financing troubled banks - the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) - will not yet be in place next year, Germany's bank rescue fund Soffin will keep running for an extra year until the end of 2015. It will stand in the SRM's place, but only after large investors have paid their share according to EU rules.

The banking union and the clean-up of banks' books that will accompany it are intended to restore trust and stop indebted states from shielding the banks that buy their bonds, treated in law as 'risk-free' despite Greece's default in all but name.

EU rules will also apply from 2015 to Germany's bank levy, which will in future fund the resolution fund. But details, including the scale of the levy, have not yet been decided.

Another law in the package ensures Germany is in line with EU rules that allow the permanent rescue mechanism, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), to recapitalise banks directly under certain, strict circumstances. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Matthias Sobolewski; Editing by Hugh Lawson)