(Adds quotes, detail, background)

BERLIN, Sept 25 Germany reassured its European partners on Wednesday it would press ahead with talks on forming a banking union regardless of post-election political jockeying.

Weeks or months of domestic political impasse are possible following last Sunday's election as Angela Merkel tries to form a coalition.

"We are in the middle of numerous European processes and the German federal election will not disrupt any of them," government spokesman Steffen Seibert said at a news conference.

"The German government is very able to act."

The European Commission wants to get backing from member states on a bank wind-up agency known as the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) by the end of the year.

If it gets approval, the aim would be to finalise negotiations with the European Parliament and have the mechanism drafted into law by April.

If that deadline is missed, it could mean far longer delays to the banking union plan, seen as a critical step to resolving the region's debt problems, largely because European Parliament elections will be held in May.

Following those elections, a new European Commission will be formed in November 2014, meaning the first chance for concrete steps to be taken on EU legislation will not come again until early 2015.

That possibility has raised concerns that the process could stall entirely, which might undermine confidence in financial markets in the EU's commitment to banking reform.

But Berlin stressed that there would be no delay due to talks between German political parties after an election on Sunday saw Merkel's coalition partner, the Free Democrats, crash out of parliament and left her without enough votes to govern alone.

Merkel is seeking a new coalition partner, most likely the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), and it is not yet clear who will be finance minister.

A senior EU diplomat involved in the discussions on banking union said a euro summit would have been added to the European Council summit in late October but that this would probably now be held in December now.

"There isn't going to be a substantive discussion on banking union issues in October (the Oct. 24/25 summit) simply because Germany will still be forming a coalition and there won't have been progress on the portfolio," said a senior EU diplomat involved in banking union discussions.

He added that the issue would be discussed in November, with finance ministers scheduled to meet on Nov. 11/12 and potentially also a second time later that month. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski, Alexandra Hudson and Luke Baker in Brussels; Writing by Michelle Martin and Luke Baker Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)