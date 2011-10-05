BERLIN Oct 5 German banks are well-equipped right now in terms of capital, having boosted it since the end of the financial crisis, a finance ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

"I believe they are all pretty well positioned at the moment," spokesman Martin Kotthaus said at a regular news conference.

A government spokesman added that Chancellor Angela Merkel, after being briefed on the last meeting of European finance ministers on Monday-Tuesday in Luxembourg, considered the capital issue as well as regulation for the sector important.

"It is especially important for the Chancellor that banks in Europe have enough capital available, and she strongly welcomes progress in attempts to further regulate highly risky and highly speculative derivatives," the spokesman said. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt Brian Rohan)