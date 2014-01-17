By Jonathan Gould
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Jan 17 German banks are more likely
to restructure than turn to the capital markets for more cash
ahead of upcoming stress tests, bankers and analysts said on
Friday, a day after the country's top regulator Bafin said some
banks may face a shortfall.
Any banks struggling to meet regulatory requirements will
retain profit, cut dividends, sell risky assets or rebalance
their capital structure as the test-date approaches, analysts
said.
"Waiting for the results could be risky," said Stefan Best,
managing director at ratings agency Standard & Poors in
Frankfurt. "Just imagine that several weaker banks would need to
raise capital at the same time."
The European Central Bank (ECB) will conduct asset quality
reviews (AQRs) of the euro zone's 128 largest lenders as part of
a comprehensive assessment before it takes over supervising them
from national authorities in November.
The AQR will become those banks' starting point in stress
tests, which the European Banking Authority (EBA) will
coordinate in all 28 EU countries, subjecting them to scenarios
such as a stock market crash or abrupt change in interest rates.
Bafin President Elke Koenig said on Thursday the tests
"could unearth additional capital needs at some banks."
Precise parameters for the tests, which run banks' balance
sheets through tough scenarios designed to test their
robustness, have yet to be decided by the ECB.
WILD CARD
Deutsche Bank is often cited as needing to
fortify its capital base over the medium term, but few analysts
expect the stress tests will pose any risk for Germany's biggest
lender.
Commerzbank is also widely viewed as standing
strong enough to survive the tests, although its exposure to the
troubled shipping sector could prove a wild card, depending on
how the ECB calibrates shipping risk.
"Raising new capital is not going to be a big issue because
those who may need it - and this depends on the parameters of
the stress tests - are most likely not listed on the bourse,"
said analyst Philipp Haessler at brokerage Equinet.
"(But) I wouldn't rule out that Commerzbank might require
more capital, depending on how the stress tests are calibrated
because of their large shipping portfolio," Haessler said.
Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank declined comment.
That leaves smaller banks as possible candidates for
capital-boosting measures. Two banks to come under the
magnifying glass ahead of the stress tests are HSH
Nordbank and IKB.
HSH was the recipient of a 10 billion euro ($13.6 billion)
"risk shield" from its state owners in the financial crisis. It
is also still struggling with its heavy exposure to the shipping
sector, but asserts it will face no trouble with the stress
tests.
"We don't need any more capital. We are totally comfortable
with our capitalisation level," a spokesman said.
One of the few banks to publicly express its doubts is IKB,
one of the highest-profile casualties of the financial crisis
and the smallest German bank to be deemed important enough to be
supervised by the ECB.
IKB in December said the capital requirements were
"surprisingly harsh (and) left banks little time to react." The
bank declined to comment further on Friday.
($1 = 0.7376 euros)
(Writing by Thomas Atkins; Editing by David Holmes)