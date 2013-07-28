BERLIN, July 28 Several German banks face new
write-offs and may need to raise more capital ahead of next
year's planned European bank stress tests, Der Spiegel reported
on Sunday, without citing sources.
Germany's BaFin financial regulator has urged lenders to
iron out problems on their balance sheets and carry out further
write-offs of their shipping exposures, the magazine said.
Results of scrutinizing banks' shipping portfolios have
shown the need for further examination "in particular cases,"
Der Spiegel said, without being more specific.
Der Spiegel said the prolonged shipping downturn continued
to be a constraint on some German banks active in lending to the
industry including Commerzbank, HSH Nordbank
and NordLB.
Developments in the shipping industry will remain a key
credit rating driver.
Previous stress tests failed to spot problems on bank
balance sheets in euro zone countries including Spain, Ireland
and Cyprus which required international bailouts.
The European Central Bank needs to find any remaining
problem areas before taking banks under its wing in the first
stage of a planned banking union covering the euro zone.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer. Editing by Jane Merriman)