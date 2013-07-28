BERLIN, July 28 Several German banks face new write-offs and may need to raise more capital ahead of next year's planned European bank stress tests, Der Spiegel reported on Sunday, without citing sources.

Germany's BaFin financial regulator has urged lenders to iron out problems on their balance sheets and carry out further write-offs of their shipping exposures, the magazine said.

Results of scrutinizing banks' shipping portfolios have shown the need for further examination "in particular cases," Der Spiegel said, without being more specific.

Der Spiegel said the prolonged shipping downturn continued to be a constraint on some German banks active in lending to the industry including Commerzbank, HSH Nordbank and NordLB.

Developments in the shipping industry will remain a key credit rating driver.

Previous stress tests failed to spot problems on bank balance sheets in euro zone countries including Spain, Ireland and Cyprus which required international bailouts.

The European Central Bank needs to find any remaining problem areas before taking banks under its wing in the first stage of a planned banking union covering the euro zone. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer. Editing by Jane Merriman)