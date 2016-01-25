FRANKFURT Jan 25 The relentless tightening of
bank capital rules by international regulators poses an
increasing threat to Germany's banks, the country's BDB banking
association said on Monday.
Regulators of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision
have spent 15 years continuously tightening the definition of
risk-weighted assets and the type and amount of regulatory
capital safety buffers needed to cover them in the so-called
Basel agreements, the latest of which is known as "Basel III".
The agreed rules are not yet fully in force but regulators
continue to tighten the screws, a development that could hit the
already weak profitability of Germany's banks hard, the BDB told
a press briefing.
"This is a dangerous mix," BDB head Michael Kemmer said,
referring to the combination of thin margins and the latest
regulatory tweaks, which bankers have begun to call "Basel IV".
Mark Carney, the Bank of England governor who heads the
G20's Financial Stability Board, and William Coen,
secretary-general of the Basel Committee, have both dismissed
talk of a "Basel IV" in the making, saying the latest rule
changes are simply a continuation of Basel III and do not
represent a step change in capital demands on banks.
Kemmer said banks would be unable to pass the costs of fresh
rule changes on to customers in Germany's highly competitive
market. "The whole cost burden will fall on earnings," he said.
The BDB is particularly worried about potential Basel
Committee restrictions in rules for internal models, which some
banks use to determine how much safety capital they should set
aside to cover certain loans or trading business, for example.
Regulators want to set a certain lower limit or floor for
internal models, so that the requirements do not differ too much
from a standard calculation.
The Basel Committee has made it clear in talks that they
consider a floor at 60 percent of the standardised approach to
be too low, BDB regulatory expert Dirk Jaeger told the briefing.
Should the floor ultimately be set at 70 or 80 percent,
risk-weighted assets would rise significantly, particularly for
specialised institutions such as mortgage lenders, Kemmer said.
Kemmer said the head of a cooperative bank had recently told
him that the capital ratio at his bank would nearly halve as a
result. "You have to draw the line there," said Kemmer, whose
association represents Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank
among others.
Lumping all banks together is the wrong approach, Kemmer
said. However, guidelines for the creation of models are useful.
Most banks expect the Basel Committee to publish its rules
for internal models this year.
