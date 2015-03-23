FRANKFURT, March 23 German financial watchdog BaFin has called for the country's savings banks to slim down their cost structures, according to an advance copy of Handelsblatt's Tuesday edition.

Handelsblatt quoted BaFin chief Felix Hufeld as saying: "There is plenty of homework to do by the financial industry, for example cost cuts."

The low interest rate environment is hurting life insurers and savings banks, particularly those specialised in real estate lending, Hufeld told the newspaper. These lenders need to adjust their business structures appropriately, Handelsblatt said.

While the European Central Bank supervises Germany's 21 largest lenders, BaFin sets policy for the rest and retains oversight of insurance companies and financial markets.

Separately, Hufeld criticised moves by Austrian authorities to suspend debt repayments at Heta Asset Resolution.

"It would not be good if it became a habit for a core member of the European Union to take political decisions not to service their obligations," Hufeld was quoted as telling the paper.

Earlier this month, Austria's Financial Market Authority stepped in to wind down "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution , and imposed a moratorium on debt repayments by the vehicle set up last year from the remnants of defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria.

Ratings agency Fitch has said German banks have large exposures to Hypo's "bad bank" and face material, though manageable, losses from the suspension of its debt imposed by the Austrian regulator.

