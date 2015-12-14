FRANKFURT Dec 14 Germany's commercial banks have softened their opposition to EU plans to introduce guarantees on all euro zone bank deposits of up to 100,000 euros ($110,310), days before EU leaders meet to discuss the scheme, an interview with bank lobby BDB showed.

"The approach is clearly coming too early, but it would be wrong to oppose European deposit guarantees in principle and forever," BDB General Manager Michael Kemmer told Reuters.

Deposit protection is seen as the third and final part of European banking union, alongside a single banking supervisor and bank resolution mechanism, with the guarantee scheme due to be addressed at an EU summit on Dec. 17-18.

"We would not permanently oppose a Europeanisation if specific conditions are met," said Kemmer, whose organisation represents big lenders such as Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank.

The EU aims to introduce a deposit insurance scheme step by step from 2017, but has faced steady resistance from Berlin, the Bundesbank and up to now the country's banks, particularly its hundreds of smaller cooperative and savings banks.

Germany, the EU's biggest economy, does not want its depositors to help guarantee deposit payouts in the event of bank failures in other euro zone countries. It insists the EU must first take steps to minimise risks to deposits before the start of any talks on sharing responsibility at the EU level.

Kemmer said the conditions for the deposit scheme included EU member states transposing EU deposit rules into national law and filling the coffers of their national guarantee funds.

Banks must also cut the risks on their balance sheets and tackle the need for capital buffers to underpin government bonds, he said. Politicians must keep pressure high on indebted member states cut debt.

"Achieve that and you can bring in unified deposit schemes, but it certainly won't happen very quickly," Kemmer said.

Regarding bank refinancing, Kemmer said regulators needed to avoid making bank bonds unattractive to investors. "If banks' refinancing costs rise too much, it could be a big problem for the financial system."

Bankers have been complaining that uncertainty over the status of some types of bonds used to bolster the highest quality loss-absorbing bank capital was making investors hesitant to buy them.

"It has become more difficult for banks to place additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds and subordinated bonds," Kemmer said.

While banks were unlikely to run into liquidity bottlenecks as they did in the financial crisis, sluggish bond sales could be taken as a warning, he said. "It's a bit like sheet lightning on the horizon." ($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Holmes)