By Andreas Kröner
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Dec 14 Germany's commercial banks
have softened their opposition to EU plans to introduce
guarantees on all euro zone bank deposits of up to 100,000 euros
($110,310), days before EU leaders meet to discuss the scheme,
an interview with bank lobby BDB showed.
"The approach is clearly coming too early, but it would be
wrong to oppose European deposit guarantees in principle and
forever," BDB General Manager Michael Kemmer told Reuters.
Deposit protection is seen as the third and final part of
European banking union, alongside a single banking supervisor
and bank resolution mechanism, with the guarantee scheme due to
be addressed at an EU summit on Dec. 17-18.
"We would not permanently oppose a Europeanisation if
specific conditions are met," said Kemmer, whose organisation
represents big lenders such as Deutsche Bank and
Commerzbank.
The EU aims to introduce a deposit insurance scheme step by
step from 2017, but has faced steady resistance from Berlin, the
Bundesbank and up to now the country's banks, particularly its
hundreds of smaller cooperative and savings banks.
Germany, the EU's biggest economy, does not want its
depositors to help guarantee deposit payouts in the event of
bank failures in other euro zone countries. It insists the EU
must first take steps to minimise risks to deposits before the
start of any talks on sharing responsibility at the EU level.
Kemmer said the conditions for the deposit scheme included
EU member states transposing EU deposit rules into national law
and filling the coffers of their national guarantee funds.
Banks must also cut the risks on their balance sheets and
tackle the need for capital buffers to underpin government
bonds, he said. Politicians must keep pressure high on indebted
member states cut debt.
"Achieve that and you can bring in unified deposit schemes,
but it certainly won't happen very quickly," Kemmer said.
Regarding bank refinancing, Kemmer said regulators needed to
avoid making bank bonds unattractive to investors. "If banks'
refinancing costs rise too much, it could be a big problem for
the financial system."
Bankers have been complaining that uncertainty over the
status of some types of bonds used to bolster the highest
quality loss-absorbing bank capital was making investors
hesitant to buy them.
"It has become more difficult for banks to place additional
Tier 1 (AT1) bonds and subordinated bonds," Kemmer said.
While banks were unlikely to run into liquidity bottlenecks
as they did in the financial crisis, sluggish bond sales could
be taken as a warning, he said. "It's a bit like sheet lightning
on the horizon."
($1 = 0.9065 euros)
(Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Holmes)