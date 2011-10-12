BERLIN Oct 12 Germany is waiting for
suggestions from the European Banking Authority (EBA) on the
recapitalisation of banks, a spokesman for the Finance Ministry
said on Wednesday, adding that it was crucial to Germany that
European banks were equipped for all eventualities.
The spokesman repeated Germany's view banks should first go
to markets and owners for further capital, then to states, and
then lastly the EFSF.
He added that a decision on whether to pay the next aid
tranche to Greece would only be made after the submission of the
full troika report, and he expected the report to state whether
or not a further aid package was necessary.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)