BERLIN Oct 12 Germany is waiting for suggestions from the European Banking Authority (EBA) on the recapitalisation of banks, a spokesman for the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that it was crucial to Germany that European banks were equipped for all eventualities.

The spokesman repeated Germany's view banks should first go to markets and owners for further capital, then to states, and then lastly the EFSF.

He added that a decision on whether to pay the next aid tranche to Greece would only be made after the submission of the full troika report, and he expected the report to state whether or not a further aid package was necessary. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)