* Monetary union fails without fical union-Commerzbank CEO

* Countries warm to need for more capital-IMF economist (Writes through with Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, IMF comments)

FRANKFURT, Sept 21 The European single curreny could collapse without more progress towards fiscal union within the euro zone, the head of Germany's Commerzbank warned on Wednesday as pressure increased to recapitalise the bank sector and restore confidence.

Euro zone politicians have bought time by setting up the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) rescue fund, but they had so far failed to find a path out of the region's debt crisis and investors needed answers, Martin Blessing said.

"I believe we have reached a crossroads," the CEO of Germany's second biggest bank said. "A monetary union without a fiscal union, this construct has failed."

Signs of stress across the banking industry continued to build, putting renewed pressure on the share prices of France's BNP Paribas and Societe Generale .

There are growing calls for Europe's banks to raise capital to withstand potential losses from the sovereign debt crisis, and countries are warming to the idea, IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard said late on Tuesday.

If banks needing more capital are unable to raise more on financial markets then the state might need to step in, Blanchard said.

The EFSF could inject up to 230 billion euros ($315 billion) of capital into Europe's banks to keep them all above a 6 percent equity capital level even after taking a 50 percent loss on debt in Spain, Greece, Italy, Ireland and Portugal, analysts at Barclays Capital estimated.

A call last month by the International Monetary Fund for widespread recapitalisations in Europe met with stiff resistance, but Blanchard said there had been a clear change of stance among EU finance ministers at weekend talks.

The IMF has said Europe's banks need 200 billion euros in new capital, with IMF chief Christine Lagarde calling for mandatory capitalisation.

Funding remains a more immediate worry for many, and banks are almost unable to obtain short-term financing from peers without offering collateral, said Stefan Krause, Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) finance chief.

"The unsecured funding market is completely frozen," Krause said on the sidelines of a conference in Frankfurt.

Banks are cutting back their exposures to potential trouble spots, and Dutch lender ING said it had cut its holdings of Italian debt by 2.5 billion euros and of Spanish bonds by 0.6 billion since the end of June.

Banks also face sharply lower investment banking profits as trading revenues slump, and both Krause and Blessing said that backdrop made it increasingly difficult to hit 2011 profit goals.

"We are still fighting for our target," Krause said. "The environment has changed dramatically."

He said Germany's biggest lender was not planning more cost-cutting and had no need for another capital increase, saying it had no problems refinancing.

Europe's bank sector was down 1.2 percent by 1210 GMT, led lower by BNP Paribas, down 5 percent, and SocGen, down 3.2 percent.

The moves extended recent falls by French banks, hit by fears about their liquidity, potential losses in Greece and hefty exposure to Italy, prompting calls for them to bolster their safety by raising capital. ($1 = 0.729 Euros) (Reporting by Philipp Halstrick; Writing by Maria Sheahan and Steve Slater; Editing by David Cowell)