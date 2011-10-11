* Rejects "watering can" approach for recapitalising all banks

* Must follow proper sequence if banks need recapitalising

* Liquidity in market tight but ECB supplying liquidity (Adds detail, background)

FRANKFURT, Oct 11 Europe should look at bank recapitalisations on a case-by-case basis only, rather than taking a blanket approach to the sector, Germany's BDB banking association said on Tuesday.

"Using a watering-can approach for all banks doesn't make sense," BDB managing director Michael Kemmer told Germany's ARD television in an interview.

If any recapitalisations are needed, it is important to do so in the right sequence, Kemmer said.

"First, banks themselves must use the capital markets, though that is clearly very difficult if not impossible at the moment.

"Then, individual countries must look at recapitalising their banks, and only if they are not in position to do it should the EFSF jump in," he said, referring to the European rescue fund to fight the crisis.

German banks, which have raised their capital levels over recent months, are stable and doing well, said Kemmer, whose BDB organisation represents private-sector lenders including Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Commerzbank .

He added that politicians should stick to the agreed deal struck in July that banks would take a 21 percent haircut on Greek government debt before considering additional steps.

Industry observers expect banks to take more writedowns in the third quarter, going beyond the 21 percent.

"Naturally, German banks, like all those in Europe, are affected by the fact that there is little liquidity in the market at the moment, but liquidity is being provided by the European Central Bank," Kemmer said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Edward Taylor; Editing by Will Waterman)