* NordLB, LBBW, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank affected -sources

* Banks to plump capital cushions for potential Greek debt revamp (Adds detail, background)

FRANKFURT Oct 27 Four German lenders will be asked to shore up their capital cushions to better absorb the potential impact of a Greek debt restructuring, regulatory and financial sources said on Thursday.

The banks are NordLB , LBBW , Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), the sources said.

Commerzbank and NordLB declined to comment. LBBW was not immediately available for comment.

Deutsche Bank referred to comments made by Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause earlier this week in which Krause said Germany's biggest lender would not require public sector money.

European regulators have asked European banks to bolster their capital as part of a raft of measures to stabilise the euro zone.

Earlier on Thursday, Europe's political leaders struck a deal in which private banks and insurers will accept a 50 percent loss on their Greek government bonds under a plan to lower Greece's debt burden and contain the two-year-old euro zone crisis. (Reporting By Alexander Huebner and Andreas Framke)