FRANKFURT Oct 27 Four German lenders will be
asked to shore up their capital cushions to better absorb the
potential impact of a Greek debt restructuring, regulatory and
financial sources said on Thursday.
The banks are NordLB , LBBW , Commerzbank
and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), the sources said.
Commerzbank and NordLB declined to comment. LBBW was not
immediately available for comment.
Deutsche Bank referred to comments made by Chief Financial
Officer Stefan Krause earlier this week in which Krause said
Germany's biggest lender would not require public sector money.
European regulators have asked European banks to bolster
their capital as part of a raft of measures to stabilise the
euro zone.
Earlier on Thursday, Europe's political leaders struck a
deal in which private banks and insurers will accept a 50
percent loss on their Greek government bonds under a plan to
lower Greece's debt burden and contain the two-year-old euro
zone crisis.
(Reporting By Alexander Huebner and Andreas Framke)