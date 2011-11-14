* Bankers, regulators meet in Frankfurt

* Conference from Nov. 14 to 18

* ECB's Draghi, Deutsche Bank's Ackermann

FRANKFURT, Nov 14 Central bankers, politicians and chief executives will rub shoulders in Frankfurt next week to discuss the safety of Europe's financial system and the merits of more regulation.

Participants at Euro Finance Week will discuss topics including crisis resolution management in Europe, just as European banks are forced to choose between writing new business and building capital to strengthen their balance sheets.

Speakers will include European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann, Belgian Finance Minister Didier Reynders, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann.

Bankers will outline the challenge of raising capital levels by shedding risky assets and raising capital, often at the expense of making loans, maintaining profit targets and dividend payouts.

Politicians meanwhile are struggling to contain the sovereign debt crisis as even large euro zone countries like France tighten their belts to keep within budget deficit limits. (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by David Cowell)