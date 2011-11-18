FRANKFURT Nov 18 German banks may need significantly more capital than the 5.2 billion euros ($7 billion) initially assumed after a stress test two weeks ago, sources from German regulators and bankers familiar with the matter said.

New calculations from the European Bank Authority (EBA) showed that the gap to meet the required capital ratios by mid-2012 could rise to more than 10 billion euros, they told Reuters.

The new calculations were based on new data obtained from the 70 largest banks in Europe. "Additions will not be small," a source said. "There could be a negative surprise for many banks."

The EBA said last month that European banks needed to raise 106 billion euros to restore confidence in the industry, but said a final figure for each bank would be given in November. Those details are due on Friday, sources have said. ($1=0.740 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Mike Nesbit)