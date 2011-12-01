FRANKFURT Dec 1 The euro debt crisis is hurting banks not only by forcing writedowns on their sovereign debt holdings, but also prompting a sea change in German banks' core business of lending to corporate customers.

Despite massive liquidity support from the European Central Bank, the country's lenders have seen refinancing costs rise so much that they have had to raise the price of loans to help avoid turning losses, a move that is encouraging their best corporate customers to turn directly to financial markets to raise funds.

Germany's lenders, already struggling to contain costs and sliding income, are desperately rethinking their business models as prospects fade for a return of the cosy role of "house bank" to blue chip corporations or medium-sized "Mittelstand" firms that form the backbone of Europe's biggest economy.

"For some banks, the pressure is growing to find new sources of revenue beyond the lending business," said Ruediger Filbry, Senior Partner at the Boston Consulting Group.

Banks are increasingly trying their hands as consultants for bond placements or payments systems, he said.

"This is a big challenge for many banks," Filbry said, adding that it could not be excluded that some banks will wind up worse off than today for their efforts.

Before the financial crisis, lending was often just a door-opener for banks to find other lucrative prospects in mergers, capital increases or initial public offerings. It is these cross-selling opportunities that are now in danger.

"Purely big-ticket lending to large business clients on its own was not especially attractive for banks," said Fairesearch analyst Dieter Hein. "The real potential was in cross-selling."

The new normal in the financial markets is that large, highly-rated firms such as Switzerland's Nestle can refinance themselves more cheaply than banks can, an effect easily seen in Credit Default Swap (CDS) prices, which have scrambled higher for banks in recent months.

Current CDS prices indicate that investors see the risk of an insolvency of a big bank like Deutsche Bank or Credit Suisse as more likely than a Nestle bankruptcy.

The lower risk of default means Nestle, the world's largest food company, has to pay correspondingly less to raise money when issuing a new bond, for example.

"That is an alarm signal," said one high-level German banker, who declined to be named. "Why should a company with a strong credit rating borrow from a bank at all these days?"

The euro debt crisis is accelerating the trend toward companies going directly to the capital markets for financing.

Bankers say that in the United States about two thirds of companies finance themselves in this way, while in Europe, the proportion is still only around one third, with the rest done through banks.

"It will move towards 50/50 in Europe," said one investment banker who is advising many of the region's banks.

Bonds are also becoming more attractive for medium-sized firms.

A study by consultancy Deloitte and the Muenster college of applied sciences shows a large number of small and medium-sized enterprises expect bank lending conditions to worsen.

Nearly three quarters of the 172 companies surveyed saw the capital market as an attractive source of debt financing in the coming years.

"Important factors for successful issuance are how well known a company is and whether it has a convincing corporate and placement strategy," said Muenster economics professor Heinz-Gerd Bordemann.

Banks are also feeling pressure from special bond offerings such as those from the Stuttgart stock exchange that are tailored for medium-sized companies, which allow issuance even in the low double-digit millions of euros.

Deloitte calculates that about 2.4 billion euros ($3.2 billion) of this type of bond has already been issued up to now.

Smaller companies are thus able to tap the markets without going near the half-billion euro volumes that had previously been typical for bond issues.

Whether these smaller bonds will gain in popularity depends on investors' experience with transparency, yield and repayment in the coming years.

"One thing is clear, however: bank loans won't become superfluous, but they will decline in importance," said one banker. ($1 = 0.742 Euros) (Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)