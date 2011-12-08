FRANKFURT Dec 8 German banks need 13.1
billion euros ($17.5 billion) in extra capital to meet a
European Banking Authority target by mid-2012, with two thirds
of the shortfall seen at Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank
, bank regulators said on Thursday.
Commerzbank needs 5.3 billion euros and Deutsche Bank 3.2
billion, with four other public- sector
or cooperative lenders, NordLB, Helaba, DZ Bank
and WestLB, making up the remainder, German financial watchdog
Bafin and the Bundesbank said in a joint statement.
"The capital needs of the German banks have already been
partially covered by announced capital measures," the two
banking regulators said.
Reuters earlier cited sources as saying that Europe's banks
were being told to increase their capital by a total of 114.7
billion euros.
The German banks' capital needs were derived from
Europe-wide tests of how well banks could withstand adverse
financial conditions, conducted by the European Banking
Authority (EBA) in conjunction with national regulators.
The tests and capital boosting are aimed at restoring
investor confidence in Europe's fragile banking sector, which is
still recovering from the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
The latest shortfall is more than double the 5.2 billion
euro result in a previous stress test published in October, and
reflects the sharp deterioration in financial markets in recent
months due the euro area debt crisis, as well as more exacting
capital definitions used by regulators.
The EBA wants banks to plump their loss-absorbing capital
cushions and reach a core Tier 1 capital ratio of 9 percent by
June 30, 2012. Banks have until Jan. 20 to present their
recapitalisation plans to regulators.
($1 = 0.7468 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)