BERLIN Feb 8 German banks can absorb an
expected discount on Greek government debt without putting any
of them in jeopardy, Bundesbank Vice-President Sabine
Lautenschlaeger said on Wednesday.
German banks' exposure to Greece was manageable, said
Lautenschlaeger, who is responsible for banking supervision at
Germany's central bank.
"It is not big enough to get into a panic or create deep
worries," she said in a speech to a banking conference.
Though a haircut would be costly for some banks, it would
not threaten the existence of any individual German lender, she
said.
Private-sector creditors have been closing in on a deal with
Greece to take a voluntary discount on their Greek bond holdings
that will mean real losses of about 70 percent for the banks and
insurers holding the debt.
Separately, European banking regulators are reviewing plans
this week from 31 lenders to plug a 115 billion euro ($152
billion) hole in their capital cushions and help restore
investor confidence shattered by the euro zone debt crisis.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
