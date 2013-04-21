BERLIN, April 21 Germany's financial regulator will take a closer look at offshore business being conducted by German banks, Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper said in an advance copy of an article due to be published on Monday.

"We will launch a study that will look at banks' business in tax havens. The institutions will have to explain to us exactly what they are doing there and with whom they are conducting business," Raimund Roeseler, Chief Executive of Banking Supervision at BaFin, was quoted as saying.

Roeseler said he was particularly interested in investigating business that banks label "wealth management".

"That's where you find all of the world's wealthy people. But we want to know now exactly what lies behind that."

BaFin is investigating how Deutsche Bank supervised its contribution to the setting of inter-bank lending rates at the heart of the international rate-rigging scandal. Sources said on Thursday the watchdog would step up its investigations as it has doubts about Deutsche's internal probe into the issue.

Roeseler said the investigations were continuing.

"The fact is that the extraordinary audits have not yet been completed. We will dig even deeper in some areas," he said. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Stephen Powell)