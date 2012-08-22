FRANKFURT Aug 22 Banks must make deep cultural changes if they are to win back the trust of customers, supervisors, politicians and the public that was lost in the financial crisis, the head of Germany's VAB association of foreign banks said on Wednesday.

"As companies and individuals, we must all work on our core beliefs," said Stefan Winter, who also heads investment banking at the German operations of Swiss bank UBS.

Tighter rules for capital buffers, compliance and risk management were not enough to win back lost confidence, said Winter, whose association represents more than 200 foreign banks operating in Germany.

"There were massive errors in our industry. Basic ethical and moral principles were ignored and the view that the public has of us is often understandable," Winter said.

Winter's comments chime with efforts by Deutsche Bank co-chief executives Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen to instil cultural change at Germany's biggest lender, such as capping bonuses and changing the bank's system of incentives.

Details of Deutsche's internal reforms are due on Sept. 11.

High-profile incidents involving the manipulation of interest rates, dubious business dealings with Iran and trading scandals have prompted renewed criticism of bank behaviour around the world in the wake of the financial market crisis. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)