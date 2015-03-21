BERLIN, March 21 Savings bank associations of
two German states are pushing for a combination of their
mortgage-lending banks, Stuttgarter Zeitung reported on
Saturday, without citing sources.
A merger will be proposed to authorities on Monday by
savings bank associations in the western states of
Baden-Wuerttemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, the newspaper said.
If adopted, the plan would trigger talks aimed at creating
Germany's largest regional mortgage bank, Stuttgarter Zeitung
added.
Germany's banking sector, consisting of private lenders,
savings banks and cooperative banks, has come under increasing
pressure to consolidiate after the European Central Bank's
stress tests, analysts have said.
A spokesman for Baden-Wuerttemberg's savings bank
association declined to comment. His counterpart in
Rhineland-Palatinate did not respond immediately to a request
for comment.
