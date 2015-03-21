BERLIN, March 21 Savings bank associations of two German states are pushing for a combination of their mortgage-lending banks, Stuttgarter Zeitung reported on Saturday, without citing sources.

A merger will be proposed to authorities on Monday by savings bank associations in the western states of Baden-Wuerttemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, the newspaper said.

If adopted, the plan would trigger talks aimed at creating Germany's largest regional mortgage bank, Stuttgarter Zeitung added.

Germany's banking sector, consisting of private lenders, savings banks and cooperative banks, has come under increasing pressure to consolidiate after the European Central Bank's stress tests, analysts have said.

A spokesman for Baden-Wuerttemberg's savings bank association declined to comment. His counterpart in Rhineland-Palatinate did not respond immediately to a request for comment. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Hans Seidenstuecker; Editing by David Goodman)