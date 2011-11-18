FRANKFURT Nov 18 Germany is pushing back on a European regulator's plans to demand that banks have even more capital than previously expected, the head of banking supervision at German financial watchdog BaFin said.

"We have defined the conditions for recapitalisation of banks and want to keep them stable," Raimund Roeseler told Reuters on the sidelines of the European Banking Congress on Friday.

"We are not alone in this and certainly see a chance that we will get our way," he said.

Sources had told Reuters that German banks may need additional capital of more than 10 billion euros ($13.5 billion), compared with initial expectations of 5.2 billion, using new calculations from the European Banking Authority (EBA).

Roeseler said he hopes there will be an agreement on the matter before EBA's next board meeting in early December.

EBA declined to comment on the matter. ($1 = 0.740 Euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Additional reporting by Huw Jones; Writing by Maria Sheahan)