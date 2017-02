FRANKFURT Oct 6 German banking association BdB said German banks currently have no serious capital shortfall, managing director Michael Kemmer told a German radio on Thursday.

"German banks are stable, among German banks we see no acute capital shortfall," Kemmer told public-sector radio station Deutschlandfunk.

No German lender was in the same predicament as Franco-Belgian bank Dexia , Kemmer further said. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)