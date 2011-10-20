FRANKFURT Oct 20 Germany's banks are likely to face only a mid-single digit billion euro capital shortfall when plumping up their safety cushions to withstand the euro zone debt crisis, political and regulatory sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

Banks are expected to be able to raise the cash needed without additional backing from taxpayers, one of the sources said.

"It is not a huge amount," said a second source of the estimated capital shortfall among German banks derived from a 'mini stress test' carried out with the European Banking Authority.

Banks will also have at least until the end of June 2012 to raise the capital they need to meet the tougher standards, three sources said.

While facing painful write downs on their Greek government bond holdings, German banks are benefiting from a compensating effect from the rising value of their German sovereign debt portfolios.

The Financial Times newspaper on Thursday quoted two sources familiar with the outcome of a European stress tests as saying Europe's banks overall faced a capital shortage of 70-90 billion euros ($97 billion to $124 billion).

($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Alexander Huebner)