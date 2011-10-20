FRANKFURT Oct 20 Germany's banks are likely to
face only a mid-single digit billion euro capital shortfall when
plumping up their safety cushions to withstand the euro zone
debt crisis, political and regulatory sources familiar with the
situation said on Thursday.
Banks are expected to be able to raise the cash needed
without additional backing from taxpayers, one of the sources
said.
"It is not a huge amount," said a second source of the
estimated capital shortfall among German banks derived from a
'mini stress test' carried out with the European Banking
Authority.
Banks will also have at least until the end of June 2012 to
raise the capital they need to meet the tougher standards, three
sources said.
While facing painful write downs on their Greek government
bond holdings, German banks are benefiting from a compensating
effect from the rising value of their German sovereign debt
portfolios.
The Financial Times newspaper on Thursday quoted two sources
familiar with the outcome of a European stress tests as saying
Europe's banks overall faced a capital shortage of 70-90 billion
euros ($97 billion to $124 billion).
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Alexander Huebner)