By Andreas Kröner
FRANKFURT, March 22 Just as a wave of burdensome
financial regulation and rising competition seemed to make
consolidation among Germany's five big regional public sector
lenders inescapable, the landesbanks have come back with their
own solution: cooperation.
Analysts, regulators and bankers have predicted for years
that Germany's clutch of landesbanks, which provide wholesale
loans and capital market services to savings banks in their
regions, would eventually be pared down to, well, a pair.
But with the state governments that dominate ownership of
the landebanks reluctant to take the merger route and the banks
themselves more willing to share resources and swap expertise,
the pressure to consolidate has eased, for now.
"We want our approach to be as decentralised and as close to
our customers as possible," said Georg Fahrenschon, president of
the DSGV association of German savings banks, which are
typically major landesbank shareholders alongside state
governments.
There is substantial scope for joint solutions in
back-office operations, Fahrenschon said. A number of lenders
have outsourced IT operations to a joint venture called FI and
there has been further cooperation in regulation and
digitalisation.
There is also an urgent need for cost savings. The
formidable cost advantage of Germany's public banks over private
rivals is disappearing. Much of the cheap, government-backed
debt they relied on before Brussels decided in 2001 that it
amounted to illegal state aid has either run out or is due to be
refinanced at market rates.
RETURN ON EQUITY
With profit prospects limited by an overcrowded market,
record low interest rates and the cost of government guarantees
given during the financial crisis, cost-cutting is crucial.
Return on equity at the landesbanks hits mid-single-digit
percentages at best, compared with the 10-12 percent usually
sought by investors.
Martin Faust, of the Frankfurt School of Finance,
acknowledges that cooperation usually serves to lower costs, but
he has reservations.
"In many cases, I don't think it will be enough in the end,"
he said.
On the revenue side many public sector lenders have entered
cooperation agreements with private sector players to improve
their product ranges.
BayernLB has teamed up with Berenberg Bank,
drawing on the Hamburg-based lender's investment banking
expertise when customers seek takeovers, capital increases or
flotations. In return, the deal gives Berenberg access to the
financing power of the country's second-biggest landesbank.
Frankfurt-headquartered landesbank Helaba and the
country's 25 largest savings banks have a joint venture with
Bank of New York Mellon to finance trade with Asia.
NordLB, meanwhile, has developed a range of
partners to bundle loan portfolios and place them with
investors, working with insurers Talanx and Ergo
, Bankhaus Lampe and Bavarian pension fund
BVK. Its lending business runs on a joint IT platform with
BayernLB.
POLITICAL SENSITIVITIES
"We are completely open to either a public sector or a
private sector supplier," NordLB Chief Executive Gunter Dunkel
said.
Cooperation is less complex than consolidation, given that
added value is hard to extract while political sensitivities
further complicate mergers of businesses in which state
governments are big shareholders, Dunkel said.
But while state governments want to market their landesbanks
as prestige objects, helpful in directing money toward projects
to boost the local economy and creating well-paid banking jobs,
the pressure to give them up could return if they amass heavy
losses or require billions of euros in state guarantees, as
several did in the financial crisis.
The cooperation model is also risky if one side feels
disadvantaged or feels it would be better off going it alone.
"Experience shows that cooperation works only as long as
both sides can profit from it," Faust said.
On the other hand, if cooperation works too well, it could
become a prelude to a full-blown merger -- something many
experts think landesbanks should consider now rather than be
caught off-guard by the next credit market calamity.
