FRANKFURT, June 30 Germany's public sector banks warned their owners on Thursday that low interest rates and regulatory demands would keep profit margins thin in the coming years, despite efforts to cut costs.

The VOEB banking association, which counts regional wholesale Landesbank lenders among its members, said return on equity (RoE) for the Landesbanks amounted to just 4.4 percent on average in 2015.

The association's banks, which compete with listed lenders such as Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank in Germany's highly competitive banking market, need to raise prices and find new sources of revenue, VOEB President Gunter Dunkel told a news conference.

"We are working on it but it is a difficult challenge in the current environment, so many owners will need to prepare themselves for low RoEs in the future," said Dunkel, who is also Chief Executive of Landesbank lender NordLB.

Banking analysts have argued for years that consolidation of the country's seven Landesbank groups would help coax the market into a healthier position, but even the financial crisis did not lead to fundamental change. Local politicians view Landesbanks as boosting prestige and employment in their regions.

"The obstacles to consolidation are huge," Dunkel said.

Some Landesbanks such as NordLB and HSH Nordbank are also major players in the troubled ship financing industry. Dunkel said the business was under close scrutiny by the European Central Bank (ECB), confirming what sources told Reuters this month.

Dunkel also called for the European Banking Authority regulator be moved to the ECB's home town of Frankfurt from London, now that Britain had voted to leave the European Union.

"We have to act pragmatically in this regard," he said. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; writing by Jonathan Gould; editing by David Clarke)